



— Residents from a Stockton apartment complex damaged by hail Sunday are scrambling to find a place to live.

It’s moving day for folks who live at Meadow Green Apartments after the city posted a notice to vacate on doors there.

“They told us it’s hazardous and we could not stay here-but our belongings could stay here,” said Lisa Cardenas.

About 50 people who live at the apartments were loading their belongings into trucks Monday night.

READ MORE: Heavy Storm Causes Ceilings To Collapse At Stockton Apartment Complex, Residents Displaced

“Our men’s group let out so we said let’s go help,” said a local pastor.

Cardenas’ church helped her and the American Red Cross is helping others.

“I’m glad we are here. They- Red Cross, has been good to us. If it wasn’t for them we would probably be staying in my car somewhere,” George Brablec said.

Brablec and his wife opted to stay at an emergency shelter sponsored by the American Red Cross.

READ: Search On For Cat Burglar In Midtown Sacramento

Twelve people stayed there Sunday night and more were expected after notices were posted. It could months to repair the apartments. George and his wife say the damage to their place was bad.

“The ceiling came tumbling down it’s a mess,” he said.

Apartment managers and the Red Cross are working to find places for people to stay.