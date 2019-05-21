CERES (CBS13) – A search is on for the suspects who opened fire on three people sitting in a car at a Ceres park.
The incident happened a little after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Ceres police say officers responded to Persephone Park along Lunar Drive to investigate a reported shooting. A car with a bullet hole and shell casings were found, but no victims were at the scene.
However, a little while later, police were told that two gunshot victims had shown up at a local hospital. Officers confirmed that the two had been involved in the incident at the park.
One person, a 32-year-old man, had to undergo surgery and is now in critical but stable condition. Another victim, an 18-year-old woman, was treated and released.
Investigators believe the man and woman, along with a 17-year-old girl, were in the car when two young men walked up. Some words were exchanged and the suspects opened fire. The people in the car were able to drive themselves to the hospital.
The 17-year-old girl was not hurt, police say.
Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random.