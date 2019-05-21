Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove Police detained a subject who was possibly connected to a residential fire, Tuesday afternoon.
Police and Consumnes Firefighters responded to the bedroom fire in the 8700 block of Valley Oak Lane around 3:10 p.m., closing down eastbound Valley Oak from E. Stockton and westbound Valley Oak from Emerald Oak.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, police began searching the neighborhood to the west of Elk Grove Florin Road and temporarily placed Markofer Elementary on lockdown.
At approximately 3:25 p.m., police said the subject was located and detained.
Markofer Elementary was also taken off lockdown.
Police said the fire was not a random act and said the subject was a known person to the occupants of the home.