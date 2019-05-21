FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities say no officers were hurt after a shooting that left a suspect critically injured in Fairfield early Tuesday morning.

Fairfield police say the incident began a little after 2 a.m. when dispatchers got a call from an alarm company about break-in at a business on Horizon Drive.

Officers got to the scene and confronted a man who was walking away from the business. That man had what looked like a handgun, officers say.

The suspect then ran off towards Western Street with officers in tow. Officers continued to chase him as he ran through a commercial area.

At some point during the chase, officers opened fire – hitting the suspect.

No officers were hurt in the incident, Fairfield police say.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Fairfield police and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office will be investigating exactly what happened in the incident. The officers involved in the incident have been put on paid administrative leave, per usual policy after an officer-involved shooting.