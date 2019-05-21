GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Grass Valley Monday night.
Authorities say the shooter called the police and talked to officers when they arrived.
Now we’re learning they were living on the property as the suspect, Michael Pocock. Police say he was living in one house while the victims were living in the basement of another house on the same lot.
Police say Pocock killed one victim near the door to the basement and the other near the door to his house.
“The neighborhood is just really upset and in shock,” neighbor Pat Henderson said.
Pocock also has a long history with police and has been previously accused of harassment, assault, domestic violence, and driving under the influence.
“He attacked one of the elderly neighbors at his home. He was like, ‘I thought he was going to kill me,’” one neighbor said.
Pocock is facing two counts of homicide.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.