STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue.

Stockton police say officers responded just after 4 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive. That man was later pronounced dead by medics.

Scene of the shooting investigation. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

