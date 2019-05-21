TUOLUMNE (CBS13) – A woman who last worked at a Tuolumne County school almost two decades ago is facing child sex abuse allegations.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have been investigating allegations against Mona McGrady.
McGrady had worked at Mother Lode Christian School back in the 1990s as a sports team coordinator and coach. She resigned almost two decades ago, the school says, but detectives say they started investigating Mona six months ago after being notified of possible sexual abuse between a staff member and students at the school.
The alleged victims were former students and players, detectives say.
Detectives say there was enough evidence to get a warrant for McGrady’s arrest. Tuesday morning, Mona turned herself in to authorities.
McGrady is now facing 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and 1 count of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a minor.
She is being held at Tuolumne County Jail on $100,000 bail.