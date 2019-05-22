Comments
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials are searching for a suspect car after a shooting hit two people on Highway 70.
CHP said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. They are driving a gold Ford Focus with all tinted windows. The driver is described as a white or Hispanic male with short brown hair. Passenger 1 is a white or Hispanic male with a ponytail, and the second passenger is a black male with braided hair.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s office said the shooting killed one person and sent another to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Southbound Highway 70 is closed at Feather River Road.