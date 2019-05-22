YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A possible case of road rage stopped a trip to Sacramento dead in its tracks, leaving one man dead, and another in the hospital Wednesday night. Officials are still searching for the people responsible.
Officers, detectives, and investigators shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 70 in Plumas Lake Wednesday. The scene cleared around 10:20 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened around 5:41 p.m. when they received a call from CHP about a car-to-car shooting with injured victims, south of Plumas Lake Blvd.
The two victims were traveling south from Chico to Sacramento when they were shot by occupants of a gold sedan following a verbal altercation between the vehicles in Marysville.
Officials believe the suspects were unknown to the victims.
The Sheriff’s Department said the driver of the victim vehicle was not injured in the shooting, but one passenger died at the scene and the second was transported to the hospital for treatment. All occupants of the victim’s vehicle were male.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Officials are now looking for three men, who are considered armed and dangerous, driving a gold Ford Focus. The driver is described as a white or Hispanic male with short brown hair. Passenger 1 is a white or Hispanic male with a ponytail, and the second passenger is a black male with braided hair.