



— A father and daughter finally connected after finding out they are related through a DNA test.

Diane Stainer, 54, and Ken Warren, 81, are daughter and father. CBS13 was with them as they met face-to-face at the Sacramento International Airport.

Stainer lives in Jackson, and took a DNA test that led to her locating Warren in Canada.

“I cannot even begin to explain to people what this process was like and how accepting and how much love I feel,” Stainer said.

Warren described the first phone call.

“What I actually said was, ‘What was your mother’s name?’ and she told me her mother’s name, and then I said, ‘I know who your dad is — it’s me,” Warren said.

Old photos show Stainer as a child with her mother. When Stainer was 12, her mother died in a plane crash, never revealing whether she knew her true father.

“And I really cared about her mother,” Warren said.

Now, sharing the family history in a giant scrapbook, this father and daughter are together at last.

“I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a daughter, and unfortunately I missed the first 53 years of her life,” Warren said.

It is not too late.

“It’s cool, it’s like a beautiful new beginning, you know?” Stainer said.

Not surprisingly, father and daughter have already noticed some similarities. They are both left-handed, they both love to write, and they are both big talkers.

Diane has a big week planned for her dad. Starting Thursday, she’s taking him to yoga.