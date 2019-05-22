Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters put out a fire that damaged a Midtown Sacramento building Wednesday afternoon.
The scene was along the 2500 block of J Street.
Sacramento Fire says the fire appears to have started on the balcony of an apartment above a commercial unit – known as a “taxpayer” building.
Flames were able to spread into the attic of the building before firefighters got control.
One person suffered a minor injury, firefighters say.
Exactly what caused the fire is unclear at this point.