



— Getting a REAL ID could soon be a real problem. This comes as motorists race to meet an October 2020 deadline imposed by the federal government.

Carissa Cortez and her Mom hired a babysitter so they could take a trip to the DMV. Carissa was getting tags and her mom was in for a REAL ID.

“It’s a three-hour wait. We went and got lunch,” she said.

They were some of the hundreds in line at the Broadway DMV In Sacramento.

“I made my payment online, I never received my sticker now I wait,” said Carla Romero.

Romero was trying to expedite the process by going online but said the process is still slow.

“I am not convinced the state of California is really taking seriously the flood of people heading to DMV for REAL ID,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

Patterson said long-standing computer issues have not made the switch to online services easy. And even with increased scrutiny from lawmakers and the governor’s office after a scathing audit calling for sweeping reform, he says change isn’t happening fast enough.

“As of right now, I am not as encouraged about what we are doing as I would have liked to have been,” Patterson said.

CBS13 asked the DMV if the number of people applying for REAL IDs is impacting other services like registration and testing. They did not respond to our request for comment. But, there was a small glimmer of hope at the Broadway DMV office.

“I have been here a half hour and they have been through almost 60 people,” said Alex Hader.

16 offices will open at 7 am tomorrow; find out if your local office is one of them. Our remaining field offices open at 8 am. Check if you can skip the line by using our online services: https://t.co/tQXkdiNQ5Q pic.twitter.com/6kWhScdGAc — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) May 23, 2019

The new Saturday and earlier hours may be making a difference in wait times.