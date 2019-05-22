



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera footage of the incident where officers put a spit mask on a 12-year-old boy.

The incident happened back on April 28 near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.

WATCH: Body Camera Footage Of Officers Putting Spit Mask On Boy (Warning: Foul Language)

Officers say they went to help a security guard in detaining a suspect. During that struggle, officers say the suspect spit at them, prompting them to put the spit mask on him.

Video taken by a bystander of the incident went viral.

Footage from the body camera shows the officers’ perspective as the boy spits on one of the officers. It also shows them holding the boy down and putting the mesh on him.

“Our officers involved in this incident appropriately used a spit mask to protect themselves and defuse the situation. I am grateful that our officers were willing to proactively intervene when they observed suspicious activity, and that nobody was injured during this encounter,” Chief Daniel Hahn said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the video taken by the bystander, an officer can be seen wiping her face after apparently being spit on.

The boy’s mother is now demanding an apology for how the officers handled her son.

Sacramento police are investigating how officers handled the arrest, but they say that using the mesh netting is standard operating policy.

The boy is now facing a charge of spitting at officers. The family does have a lawyer but has not filed a lawsuit yet.