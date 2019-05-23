Comments
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — You might want to start looking up your long-lost friends and family in Plumas County.
Someone in the county won almost $2.5 million playing Powerball.
The winning ticket was for last night’s drawing and was sold at Hallelujah Junction Market on Highway 70 near Chilcoot.
The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers from Wednesday’s draw, missing only the red Powerball number 3, the California Lottery said.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were 07, 10, 20, 44, 57, with Powerball 3.