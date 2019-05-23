  • CBS13On Air

Arden Arcade, DUI, sacramento county

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A woman is dead after she was struck by a DUI suspect in Arden Arcade late Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Arden Way near Wayland Avenue, just over a mile east of Arden Fair Mall.

California Highway Patrol says the woman was pushing a shopping cart outside of the crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver was stopped near the scene and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver’s name has not been released at this point.

All lanes of Arden Way were shut down in the area during the investigation, but have since re-opened.

