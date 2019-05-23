Filed Under:Charity Concert, colusa, Natalie Corona


COLUSA (CBS13) — A charity concert was held Thursday night in Colusa in honor of fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

The “Night for Natalie” event featured “American Idol” finalist Josh Gracin, Jonny Owens — the son of country music legend Buck Owens — and country newcomer Gregor Ross.

READ: Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway Proposed In Colusa County

Officer Corona’s father says the family is overwhelmed and grateful for all the support they’ve received since she died.

All proceeds from the concert are going back to the Natalie Corona Fund for a local charity.

Officer Corona was killed in the line of duty back in January.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s