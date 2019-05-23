Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — A Sonora man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested after he was tackled by a female officer.
Police said when they confronted 33-year-old Roy Allen Chandler Jr., he attempted to run, started a short foot pursuit. He was tackled approximately 50 yards later by the female officer on the scene.
Officers said Chandler had a felony warrant, a misdemeanor warrant, was carrying various items of drug paraphernalia and had provided officers with a false name during their initial contact.