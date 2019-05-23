YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The search is on for three men after a shooting on Highway 70 in Yuba County that left one person dead and another in the hospital.
The shooting happened south of Plumas Lake on the Plumas Lake Boulevard southbound on-ramp where officers say two cars were heading down Highway 70 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three men were driving in a white car and three men were driving in a gold car.
Officers say an argument across the highway suddenly broke out, and shots started firing from one car into the other.
One of the men was shot in head and died at the scene. The other man shot was rushed to the hospital.
Thursday, the Yuba County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 36-year-old Sacramento resident Alejandro Escobar.
Investigators say the incident was a possible case of road rage.
A search is on for the three men who were in the gold car. They are considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s investigations unit.