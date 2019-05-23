  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles, Online Scam


CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department is warning women about a scammer preying on lonely hearts.

Police have arrested a man who is using romance to woo women out of their money across the country, and have charged him with multiple felonies.

According to police, Wilson Jackson; aka Debonair Jackson, aka Syncere, and so on, has been using multiple pseudonyms in an online romance scam.

Police said that Jackson met women online, convinced them to fly to Los Angeles, and then stole their credit card info, ID’s, and social security numbers, while they were sleeping or out of the room.

