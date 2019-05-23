Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of missing Jamestown man, 44-year-old Jeremy Allen.
The sheriff’s office said they found Allen’s 2005 maroon F150 parked in the area of Fir Drive and Mountain View Road in Sonora Wednesday.
Detectives said they found a body believed to be Allen about seven miles outside of Tuolumne on a forest road off of Buchanan Mine Road.
Officials said they are investigating this death as suspicious.
An autopsy will determine the positive identification and cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this case to please contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 209-694-2900.