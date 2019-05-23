



— Deputies are trying to track down three suspects involved in a case of extreme road rage.

A man was shot and killed while driving on Highway 70 in Yuba County Wednesday evening. He’s been identified as 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar from Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working aggressively to find the suspects.

In the meantime, people living in this area can’t believe this happened.

“What’s keeping me up at night, picturing that young man dying in the back of a car for no reason,” said one of the first people who arrived on the scene. She’s a nearby resident and asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

When this woman first came across the victims, she immediately called 911 and went searching for a nurse she knew lived nearby.

“When I got back to the freeway, the sheriff already had his body out and doing CPR the best that they could. But I already knew at that point the young man was probably already gone,” she said.

Police said this all started with some verbal fighting and aggressive driving in Marysville. Several miles later, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle into the victim’s vehicle as they were driving on highway 70.

The suspects sped off in a gold Ford Focus. The driver is described as a white or Hispanic male with short brown hair. Passenger one is a white or Hispanic man with a ponytail. And the second man is a black male with braided hair.

Police do not believe the suspects knew the victim.