STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 62-year-old man is behind bars in San Joaquin County for allegedly killing his wife.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from the Stockton Police Department of a homicide suspect detained in their jurisdiction.
Stockton Police officers were following up on a missing person report and went to an address in the 5700 block of E. Cherokee Road.
The police reportedly found 59-year-old Susan Hickman dead.
Alan Hickman, her husband, was arrested and booked on charges of homicide and the intentional discharge of a weapon with great bodily injury.
The Sheriff’s Department has taken over the homicide investigation from Stockton police.