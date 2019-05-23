Filed Under:homicide investigation, Stockton


STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 62-year-old man is behind bars in San Joaquin County for allegedly killing his wife. 

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from the Stockton Police Department of a homicide suspect detained in their jurisdiction.

Stockton Police officers were following up on a missing person report and went to an address in the 5700 block of E. Cherokee Road.

The police reportedly found 59-year-old Susan Hickman dead.

Alan Hickman, her husband, was arrested and booked on charges of homicide and the intentional discharge of a weapon with great bodily injury.

The Sheriff’s Department has taken over the homicide investigation from Stockton police.

