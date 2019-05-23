  • CBS13On Air

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles, including two big rigs, has northbound Interstate 5 closed between Eight Mile Road and the Flag City exit Thursday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, at least five big rigs and two sedans were involved in the crash. At least two people have died, CHP says.

Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened around 7:30 a.m., is still under investigation.

Caltrans says northbound I-5 is closed from Eight Mile Road to Highway 12 for next several hours. Expect lengthy delays at northbound I-5 and Highway 12, just east of the Delta.

More information to come. 

