MODESTO (CBS13) — In April, Modesto detectives opened an investigation into the burglaries at the Extra Space Storage facility located in the 2100 block of Sylvan Avenue.
Police said a total of 58 storage lockers, varying in size and contents, were broken into over 47 days. During the investigation, detectives discovered similar burglaries out of Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.
Investigators reportedly viewed the suspects burglarizing metal storage containers at a Church in Lodi. When they contacted the suspects the men reportedly ran off but were captured a short time later.
Daniel Newman, 28 of Stockton and Hector Hernandez, 22, of Lodi were arrested in connection to the burglary investigation.
After Newman and Hernandez were arrested, detectives obtained several search warrants in both Stockton and Lodi, leading to the recovery of several stolen items including firearms and antiques.
The men were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several counts of burglary, weapons charges, possession of stolen property, and probation violations.
The Modesto Police Department is asking the victims of these burglaries to contact them to report their stolen items. Victims are encouraged to contact Detective Ben Brandvold or Officer Steve Poortinga for assistance. They can be reached at 209-572-9500.
The investigation is continuing and any potential witnesses or victims are encouraged to call the above mentioned Investigators. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME (27463) or 209-521-4636.