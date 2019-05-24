  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Khris Davis, Oakland Athetics


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have placed designated hitter Khris Davis on the 10-day injured list with a left hip/oblique contusion.

Davis was injured May 5 chasing a foul ball in Pittsburgh when he ran into the railing near left field at PNC Park. Davis was removed from the game and played sparingly over the next two weeks before the decision was made to put him on the IL.

The move Friday is retroactive to May 22.

Davis hit 40-plus home runs with at least 102 RBIs in each of the past three seasons. He has 12 home runs and 29 RBIs in 43 games this year.

Outfielder Skye Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s