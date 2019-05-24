STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say an attempt to detain an unruly student turned into a large struggle between officers and students at Bear Creek High School in Stockton.

The incident happened a little before 11 a.m. Friday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the school to detain a student who had allegedly been trying to fight with staff.

The student struggled with the officers – drawing a crowd of about 80 other students to the scene, police say.

Some of the other students tried to pull the officer off the student, police say.

Backup was called and more officers soon showed up and the original unruly student was eventually detained, police say.

Several officers were hit by students during the incident, police say, and a trash can was also thrown at them and school staff.

The school was locked down due to the incident, but once the student was escorted out the lockdown was lifted.

No officers, students or staff were hurt in the incident. Stockton police say the original unruly student has been cited for resisting arrest, but it’s unclear at this point if anyone else faces charges.