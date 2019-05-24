CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Another business at the Sunrise Mall is shutting its doors.
The Elephant Bar restaurant closed this week. The restaurant was located in front of the mall along Sunrise Boulevard.
No reason was given for the closure, but a post on Elephant Bar’s Facebook page acknowledged the closing and urged people to check out the Arden location.
“We have closed the doors at our Citrus Heights location —thank you Citrus Heights for an amazing time, we love our community,” the post reads.
With the Citrus Heights location now closed, the only Elephant Bar that remains in the area is the one directly across the street from the Arden Fair Mall on Arden Way.
Elephant Bar is small chain of full-service restaurants specializing in dishes with a global flair. At its peak, it had more than two dozen chains, mostly in California.
In recent years, however, the chain has retreated. Many of its locations closed after it filed for bankruptcy in 2014. Only six locations, including the Arden one, remain.