SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to AAA, about 90% of Memorial Day Weekend travelers will be driving this holiday weekend, and there was certainly evidence of that on the roads.

From I-80 to I-5 and Highway 50, holiday travelers saw slow and go traffic Friday afternoon and evening on valley freeways. Being stuck in backups was not such a scenic sight.

“Honking horns and everybody yelling,” a driver said.

Charlee Locke has a phone app to track traffic troubles.

“I use Waze so it tells me and it looks like there’s going to be a lot,” Locke said.

AAA estimates more than 37 million people will be driving to their Memorial Day destinations, a 3% increase over last year.

This year, people taking road trips are dealing with another difficulty — higher gas prices.

“It’s getting up there again, it’s ridiculous,” a driver said.

Nationwide gas prices are up an average of 30 cents in the last two months, forcing people to pay more when they fill up at the pump.

“Instead of $80 filling up the tank in my truck, not it’s about 100 or 110, so it’s went up a lot,” a driver said.

But the obstacles are worth it for those looking to get away and spend time with friends and family.