SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / CNN) — A manipulated video being shared by some social media users to spread a false claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco slurred her words after meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday has been removed by YouTube, the company told CNN on Thursday.
The crudely edited video comes amid warnings from the US intelligence community that more sophisticated video manipulation may be part of future disinformation campaigns targeting the American electorate.
