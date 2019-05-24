COLFAX (CBS13) – A Placer County deputy had to be treated for a possible exposure to methamphetamine during an arrest, officials say.
The incident happened on Thursday. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy reported seeing a man and woman smoking drugs inside a pickup truck in the Sierra Market parking lot in Colfax.
On-duty deputies then went to investigate. As they walked up, the deputies could see people moving inside – but dark-tinted windows obscured the view.
The deputies were greeted with a large cloud of smoke when the windows were rolled down. One deputy had the smoke go right into their face, the sheriff’s office says.
Two people, Arbuckle resident Michael McKee and Fallon, Nevada resident Desiree Rogers, were soon arrested on several drug charges. More than 12 grams of suspected meth and 16 Xanax pills were found by deputies.
A little later, after getting to the Auburn Jail, a deputy started feeling ill. Medics at the jail gave first aid and the deputy was rushed to the hospital. After being treated for possible exposure to methamphetamine, the deputy was released from the hospital.
The sheriff’s office says the incident is a reminder of the dangers deputies face every day.