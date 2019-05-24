



— It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer — you’re thinking hot dogs and hamburger in the grill right? Wrong. How about chains and ski gear?

That’s what park rangers are telling people to bring if you are heading to the high country. Crews have been rushing to clear downed trees and had a tight window to be prepared for this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s great. Kind of quiet. We didn’t run into a lot of people.” said Linda Oettel.

Oettel and her family practically had Donner Memorial Park to themselves Friday morning.

“The level of snow this year was pretty high,” said Park Ranger Scott Elliott.

Late snow scared off campers. Elliot said 115 out of 151 reservations canceled. Even so, parks were ready after crews worked frantically to prepare.

Forestry and maintenance crews were working in the Eureka Plumas State park clearing trees.

“You can’t get equipment in from the outside, so you have to wait for the snow to melt. We had a really tight window this year to get in and get after it,” he said.

All state campgrounds were open but some of the roads getting there were closed.

Park rangers say be prepared.

“Stay extra warm and stay dry and if you are going to use a heater in your tent-make sue it’s vented.”

The official start of your summer vacation-without the summer

“No swimsuits-it’s a little cold,” said Oettel.