  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Rachel Wulff
Filed Under:donner memorial state park. travel, Memorial Day Weekend, snow, visitors


DONNER PASS (CBS13) — It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer — you’re thinking hot dogs and hamburger in the grill right? Wrong. How about chains and ski gear?

That’s what park rangers are telling people to bring if you are heading to the high country. Crews have been rushing to clear downed trees and had a tight window to be prepared for this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s great. Kind of quiet. We didn’t run into a lot of people.” said Linda Oettel.

Oettel and her family practically had Donner Memorial Park to themselves Friday morning.

“The level of snow this year was pretty high,” said Park Ranger Scott Elliott.

READ ALSO: Ripon Father, 2 Sons Rescued After Getting Stuck In Snow Overnight In Tuolumne County

Late snow scared off campers. Elliot said 115 out of 151 reservations canceled. Even so, parks were ready after crews worked frantically to prepare.

Forestry and maintenance crews were working in the Eureka Plumas State park clearing trees.

“You can’t get equipment in from the outside, so you have to wait for the snow to melt. We had a really tight window this year to get in and get after it,” he said.

All state campgrounds were open but some of the roads getting there were closed.

Park rangers say be prepared.

“Stay extra warm and stay dry and if you are going to use a heater in your tent-make sue it’s vented.”

The official start of your summer vacation-without the summer

“No swimsuits-it’s a little cold,” said Oettel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s