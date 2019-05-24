SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Police arrested 38-year-old Amber Nicole Maxwell for felony child abuse after allegedly hurting her boyfriend’s 18-month-old child.
Officers said they were called to Barton Memorial Hospital where the toddler, who has special needs, was suffering from a broken femur and bruising to the face and head in April. The child was transported to a hospital in Reno for more intensive care and surgery.
The SLT police department launched a child abuse investigation and found the child had recently been taken into protective custody by El Dorado
County Child Protective Services and had been placed with its biological father.
Detectives determined the child’s father’s girlfriend, Maxwell, was responsible for the child’s injuries.
Maxwell was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony willful cruelty to a child causing great bodily injury.
She is in custody at the El Dorado County Jail with $150,000 bail.