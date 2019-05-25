  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Cemetery, flags, Memorial Day, Yuba County
Probation staff & youth from the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center joined American Legion Post 807 this morning to place flags and crosses on veterans graves at Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary. It is always a sobering reminder of what this holiday truly stands for, & we are honored to participate.


OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — In honor of Memorial Day, County Probation staff, youth from the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center, and American Legion Post 807 placed flags on the graves of veterans.

This was at the Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary in Olivehurst.

ALSO: Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Packs The Highways

The Yuba County Probation Departments says it is always a sobering reminder of what this holiday truly stands for and it is honored to participate.

