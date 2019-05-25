Filed Under:deadly shooting, Highway 70, Investigation, Marysville, road rage, searching for suspects, Yuba County


YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are still looking for three men who allegedly shot and killed one man and wounded another on Highway 70.

It happened Wednesday after an argument resulted in people a gold car firing shots into another vehicle, killing 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar and wounding another.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

The Escobar family has established a fundraiser to pay for the funeral. You can access that fundraiser here.

