YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are still looking for three men who allegedly shot and killed one man and wounded another on Highway 70.
It happened Wednesday after an argument resulted in people a gold car firing shots into another vehicle, killing 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar and wounding another.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
The Escobar family has established a fundraiser to pay for the funeral. You can access that fundraiser here.