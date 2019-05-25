  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Arrest, orchard, shooting, Sutter County
On May 25, 2019 at approximately 0842 hours Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a reporting party (RP) of a male subject down in a walnut orchard near 11074 Meyers Road, Live Oak.


LIVE OAK (CBS13) — Sutter County Deputies say they responded to a reported shooting in an orchard Saturday morning to find a man dead, with a gunshot wound to his head.

It happened near 11074 Meyers Road in Live Oak.

Deputies say they spotted a suspicious car nearby and tried to pull it over, but the driver of that car took off.

That car then crashed a short time later and the driver was taken into custody, deputies say.

A shotgun was reportedly recovered from the car.

The names of the victim or suspect are not being released at this time.

