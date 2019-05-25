Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers of the California State Fair are unveiling several news events this year.
Here’s a list of some of the things that are new this year:
- Food Festival Pass and Competition –food vendors with special items compete for the best food at the Fair! The “Competition” takes place Saturday, July 14. Fair guests can purchase food festival pass for $28 (a $40 value) and get four vouchers to try the special Food Festival items.
- California State Fair Bear Cup Esports Tournament– the first CA State Fair Bear Cup Esports Tournament featuring Fortnite, Overwatch, NBA2K, Apex Legend, Smash Bros, League of Legends and more
- Bank of America Selfie Experience – Much like the Museum of Ice Cream concept but, free to all fairgoers! Presented by Stage 9.
- Goat Mountain – see goats together on their very own mountain.
- Outstanding in their Field – A new exhibit to showcase agriculture and the crops that make it to your table. Special exhibits on cherries, peaches, olive oil, pears, and honey have been curated to educate consumers about what goes into growing these crops.
- Incredible Me Exhibit- Children can create their own superhero or heroine.
(ALL of the above exhibits and events take place ALL 17 days of the 2019 CA State Fair)
- Drone Light Show presented by Dish – Drones light up the sky choreographed to music replacing the firework show – Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
ALSO: TLC, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Martina McBride Headling 2019 CA State Fair Concert Series
In addition to what’s new, here are some of the special days and events at the 2019 CA State Fair.
- Out at the Fair, Sunday, July 14th – Diversity is celebrated with activities all day such as Drag Queen Bingo, Out at the Races, special entertainment, along with group seating at the TLC concert.
- Special Days – Military & Veterans Appreciation Day, Thurs, July 18th, First Responders Appreciation Day, Thur, July 25th – Special emphasis this year is placed on Fire Safety Education. CAL OES and Cal Fire will be participating and handing out Wild Fire safety information.
- Best of CA Brewfest July 20th– guests can sample over 85 different CA’s award-winning beers from the Commercial Beer Competition.
- 2nd Annual Youth Mariachi Competition July 21st – The competition will take place on the Golden 1 Stage! Youth Mariachi Teams from all over the state will compete for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place cash prizes – July 21st. The winners also have an opportunity to perform with world-famous Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan performing on the stage that evening.
- Cornhole Competition – July 20th at Papa Murphy’s Park – Over 250 teams compete!
- Splash Dogs July 12th-14th – Dogs will go leaps and bounds to see which one can jump high and far! This is always a crowd favorite. Animals from Front Street Animal Shelters will be on hand hoping to find a forever home.
- Weiner Dog Races at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand July 27th – It’s the tiniest, funniest, quickest race on four paws.