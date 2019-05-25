Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service says changes are in store for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend.
Cooler, wet weather returns Sunday morning, with snow in the mountains.
Drivers are urged to use caution and to give themselves extra time if they’re heading into the mountains.