SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service says changes are in store for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend.

ALSO: Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Service Members On Memorial Day Weekend

Cooler, wet weather returns Sunday morning, with snow in the mountains.

Drivers are urged to use caution and to give themselves extra time if they’re heading into the mountains.

