SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol reported Sunday morning that 18 people have died so far this holiday weekend on California roads.
They say half of those killed were not wearing seatbelts.
They also report making 741 DUI arrests in the first 30 hours of the weekend.
CHP reminds drivers there is no excuse for impaired driving and urges people to stay put, call a cab or rideshare, or arrange for a sober driver in advance.