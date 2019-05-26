GALT (CBS13) — Police say a woman is behind bars on numerous charges after shoplifting from a Galt Walmart.
It happened Saturday night. Galt Police stopped a car described as one driven by a shoplifter.
When they pulled the car over they say they found numerous fake military IDs, California drivers licenses, fake checks, and meth.
Officers located numerous fictitious military I.D.s and CA driver’s licenses, fictitious checks and other items related to identify theft. Officers also located 11 grams of methamphetamine.Amanda Brown, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested for forgery, identity theft, commercial petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.
She was transported to Sacramento Main Jail and booked.