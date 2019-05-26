Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police say a person is dead after being shot on the 8100 block of Palisades Drive.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police say a person is dead after being shot on the 8100 block of Palisades Drive.
This happened Sunday night around 7:30.
ALSO: CHP: 18 Dead On California Roads So Far This Weekend, 741 DUI Arrests
At this time, police are not talking about a possible motive or naming a suspect.
They do ask that anyone with any information about this homicide call the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323. Tipsters can remain anonymous.