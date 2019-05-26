  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dead, police, shooting, Stockton, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police say a person is dead after being shot on the 8100 block of Palisades Drive.

This happened Sunday night around 7:30.

ALSO: CHP: 18 Dead On California Roads So Far This Weekend, 741 DUI Arrests

At this time, police are not talking about a possible motive or naming a suspect.

They do ask that anyone with any information about this homicide call the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s