FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police in Fairfield say a sharp-eared officer is to thank for taking a gun off the street.

They say one of their officers was patrolling near North Texas Steet late Friday night and heard gunfire.

The officer followed the sounds to a nearby mobile home park where he spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Inside that vehicle, police say they found two 19-year-old men, Irving Antonio and Joseph Benitez, a loaded 45-caliber handgun, cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol.

Both men were arrested on weapons and narcotics charges.

