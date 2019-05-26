Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police in Fairfield say a sharp-eared officer is to thank for taking a gun off the street.
They say one of their officers was patrolling near North Texas Steet late Friday night and heard gunfire.
The officer followed the sounds to a nearby mobile home park where he spotted a suspicious vehicle.
Inside that vehicle, police say they found two 19-year-old men, Irving Antonio and Joseph Benitez, a loaded 45-caliber handgun, cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol.
Both men were arrested on weapons and narcotics charges.