RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A 19-year-old Antioch resident has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deadly crash in San Joaquin County.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Highway 12, near the Mokelumne River Bridge between Rio Vista and the community of Terminous.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division, officers found a car had gone off the north shoulder and crashed into a lamp post. Two passengers, who officers say weren’t wearing seatbelts, were ejected in the crash.
One of those passengers was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
The driver, 19-year-old Ainise Taimani, has been arrested. Officers say Taimani was driving drunk at the of the crash.
Authorities have not released the names of the two passengers.