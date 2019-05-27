OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley homered off former Oakland starter Trevor Cahill and the Athletics rolled to their 10th straight win, 8-5 over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Profar tied the game with a two-run homer in the fourth against Cahill (2-5), and Phegley gave the A’s the lead for good with a leadoff shot in the fifth. Stephen Piscotty added a two-run single that inning to help Oakland to its first 10-game winning streak since 2006, with a caveat.

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Marcus Semien #10 and Jurickson Profar #23 of the Oakland Athletics react to beating the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Robbie Grossman #8, Ramon Laureano #22 and Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics celebrate beating the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Blake Treinen #39 of the Oakland Athletics reacts to striking out Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels to get the save and beat the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Blake Treinen #39 of the Oakland Athletics reacts to striking out Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels to get the save and beat the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Stephen Piscotty #25 celebrates scoring with Jurickson Profar #23 of the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Blake Treinen #39 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Matt Olson #28 of the Oakland Athletics tags out Kole Calhoun #56 of the Los Angeles Angels on a pickle play during the fourth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Jurickson Profar #23 of the Oakland Athletics turns a double play over Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Stephen Piscotty #25 of the Oakland Athletics hits a two RBI single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Matt Chapman #26 celebrates with Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics after scoring during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: David Fletcher #6 of the Los Angeles Angels slides into home to score before the tag by Josh Phegley #19 of the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Robbie Grossman #8 of the Oakland Athletics hits an RBI double during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Ramon Laureano #22 of the Oakland Athletics makes a diving catch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Ramon Laureano #22 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates scoring during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The A’s had a suspended game in the middle of this streak on May 19 at Detroit. Oakland is leading that game 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh and if the A’s hold on and win when it’s resumed Sept. 6, the streak will be at 11 games. If the Tigers rally to win, this current streak will officially only be considered a seven-gamer.

Matt Chapman tacked on a solo shot in the seventh to give him home runs in three straight games. Robbie Grossman had two doubles and an RBI in support of Chris Bassitt (3-1), who allowed five runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

The A’s then got four scoreless innings from five relievers. Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Albert Pujols hit his 642nd career homer, and Kole Calhoun and David Fletcher each had RBI doubles for the Angels, who have lost six of eight games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy was scratched with a stomach virus. … OF Justin Upton, who has been out all season with turf toe in his left foot, traveled with the team so he could work with the hitting coaches during the road trip. Upton hasn’t worked in the outfield yet.

Athletics: C Chris Herrmann (knee) did running drills and is getting closer to being able to start a rehab assignment.

ROUGH START

Cahill allowed six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has just one win in his last eight starts with an 8.66 ERA in that span.

BY THE NUMBERS

Phegley has homered in consecutive games, giving him seven in 42 games this year after having just six in 121 games the previous three seasons combined. … Piscotty has reached safely in 23 straight games, matching his career best set last year.

UP NEXT

Frankie Montas (6-2, 2.40 ERA) starts the middle game of the series for the A’s. The Angels haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday’s game.