



— More than $1 million worth of cocaine and marijuana washed up on an Alabama beach over the course of two days last week, but police still don’t know where it came from.

21 pounds of marijuana with a kilo of cocaine washed up on the shoreline of Orange Beach on Tuesday. Then on Thursday, someone found 38 kilos of cocaine.

The street value of the narcotics is estimated at more than $1 million, CBS affiliate WKRG reported.

The small city on the state’s Gulf Coast is known as a great family beach vacation spot and a hub for water sports.

“It’s surprising for this area. You never really see that around here,” Chris Yancey of Pensacola told WALA. “It’s not that kind of beach…not along the normal lines I guess you would think so it’s kind of shocking.”

Police said the drugs were still wrapped and were likely tossed from a vessel. They believe they were in the water a long time because barnacles were growing on the packages.

Investigators are reportedly checking data on water currents and drift patterns to pinpoint where the drugs originated.

Several federal agencies have joined in the investigation, including the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard.