SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say an infant girl whose body was located behind a Southern California mortuary Monday died in Sacramento.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the baby Tuesday as 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria, daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who remains missing.

Investigators believe the infant died in Sacramento, but have not said where. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is now handling the investigation.

A worker who was cleaning the grounds of a mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower found the body of the baby girl near a dumpster Monday morning. She was in a car seat, partially covered by a blanket.

Echeverria, the infant’s father, remains missing. Authorities have released a missing person bulletin on him.

Detectives have said Echeverria is a Northern California resident, but have not said exactly from where.

Reporting from CBSLosAngeles.com contributed to this report. 

