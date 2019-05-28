



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say an infant girl whose body was located behind a Southern California mortuary Monday died in Sacramento.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the baby Tuesday as 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria, daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who remains missing.

*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Investigators confirmed the deceased infant found in #Bellflower is the daughter of #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria. Investigators believe the infant died in #Sacramento. Sacramento County Sheriff is now handling both investigations. Call 916-874-5021 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

Investigators believe the infant died in Sacramento, but have not said where. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is now handling the investigation.

A worker who was cleaning the grounds of a mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower found the body of the baby girl near a dumpster Monday morning. She was in a car seat, partially covered by a blanket.

#LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating “At Risk” #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria, 30y/o, 5’6”, 160lbs, From Northern California, Last seen May 24, 2019. Call w/ ANONYMOUS TIPS 800-222-8477 @LACrimeStopper1 or Detectives at 323-890-5500 pic.twitter.com/ArJZ74IwX5 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

Echeverria, the infant’s father, remains missing. Authorities have released a missing person bulletin on him.

Detectives have said Echeverria is a Northern California resident, but have not said exactly from where.

Reporting from CBSLosAngeles.com contributed to this report.