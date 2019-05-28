SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say an infant girl whose body was located behind a Southern California mortuary Monday died in Sacramento.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the baby Tuesday as 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria, daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who remains missing.
Investigators believe the infant died in Sacramento, but have not said where. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is now handling the investigation.
A worker who was cleaning the grounds of a mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower found the body of the baby girl near a dumpster Monday morning. She was in a car seat, partially covered by a blanket.
Echeverria, the infant’s father, remains missing. Authorities have released a missing person bulletin on him.
Detectives have said Echeverria is a Northern California resident, but have not said exactly from where.
