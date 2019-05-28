FRESNO (CBS13) – A Central California minor league baseball team is apologizing after a video played during a game appeared to equate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an “enemy of freedom.”
The video was played during the Grizzlies’ Memorial Day doubleheader against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
In what was supposed to be a moving tribute, the voice of President Ronald Reagan could be heard on the video talking about “enemies of freedom,” according to reports. Several pictures then popped up, like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and ex-Cuban president Fidel Castro.
However, New York Democrat Ocasio-Cortez’ picture was sandwiched between the two notorious leaders.
The Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, tweeted an apology for the video Monday night, writing: “We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt.”
“It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again,” the team added.
Ocasio-Cortez has not commented or tweeted about the incident.