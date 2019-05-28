  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Fresno, Fresno Grizzlies


FRESNO (CBS13) – A Central California minor league baseball team is apologizing after a video played during a game appeared to equate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an “enemy of freedom.”

The video was played during the Grizzlies’ Memorial Day doubleheader against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

In what was supposed to be a moving tribute, the voice of President Ronald Reagan could be heard on the video talking about “enemies of freedom,” according to reports. Several pictures then popped up, like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and ex-Cuban president Fidel Castro.

However, New York Democrat Ocasio-Cortez’ picture was sandwiched between the two notorious leaders.

The Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, tweeted an apology for the video Monday night, writing: “We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt.”

“It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again,” the team added.

Ocasio-Cortez has not commented or tweeted about the incident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s