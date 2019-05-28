



— After 20 years in business, a Sacramento furniture store known for its patriotic owner is closing its doors for good.

The milestone represents much more than a successful career for Furniture USA owner, Ken Nguyen.

Nguyen is full of gratitude, not just for his customer’s business, but for helping him realize the American dream.

“Every day I drive home I say, ‘Ken, (pinches himself) are you in America? Yes, I’m in America. And I made it,'” Nguyen said.

Ken and his wife came to the U.S. as refugees in 1985. Knowing little English, they enrolled in school and Ken worked his way up from janitor to manager at a local furniture store before opening his own, Furniture USA.

“I work 18 hours a day, 12 hours a day… it does wear me out,” he said.

What has never waned is Nguyen’s love for this country. Which is why you’ll find American flags prominently displayed throughout his store and in his commercials.

It’s a heartfelt sign of appreciation for his dream that was realized.

“I made it… We made it. We made the American Dream,” Nguyen said.

Furniture USA will close its doors for good on June 15. Ken said he is looking forward to becoming a grandparent in July and traveling back to Vietnam for the first time since he left in 1985.

The Furniture USA building was bought by Kaiser, but the company has not said how it will use it.