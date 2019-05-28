LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi man is behind bars after reportedly attempting to carjack a vehicle, running from police, then initiating a pursuit in a second stolen vehicle Monday.
The Lodi Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South School Street for a report of an unknown man inside a victim’s vehicle Tuesday.
After confronting the man, police said he ran through neighboring yards where officers could not find him. Soon after, dispatch received a report of a carjacking in progress in the area of Hutchins Street and Kettleman Lane.
The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle, prompting a pursuit before crashing and fighting with an officer.
As backup arrived the suspect reportedly continued to resist but was eventually taken into custody.
Police identified the suspect at 28-year-old Steven Michael Baca. He was charged with multiple attempts of vehicle tampering, carjacking, attempted carjacking, assault on a police officer, felony evasion, and numerous moving violations.
Officers also said Baca has committed similar crimes elsewhere in San Joaquin County.