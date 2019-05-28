  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:carjacking, lodi news, san joaquin county


LODI (CBS13) —  A Lodi man is behind bars after reportedly attempting to carjack a vehicle, running from police, then initiating a pursuit in a second stolen vehicle Monday.

Steven Michael Baca’s booking photo (credit: Lodi Police)

The Lodi Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South School Street for a report of an unknown man inside a victim’s vehicle Tuesday.

After confronting the man, police said he ran through neighboring yards where officers could not find him. Soon after, dispatch received a report of a carjacking in progress in the area of Hutchins Street and Kettleman Lane.

READ ALSO: Man Sentenced To Prison For Selling Cheap Fertilizer As Fat-Burning Pill

The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle, prompting a pursuit before crashing and fighting with an officer.

Crashed stolen vehicle (credit: Lodi Police)

As backup arrived the suspect reportedly continued to resist but was eventually taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect at 28-year-old Steven Michael Baca. He was charged with multiple attempts of vehicle tampering, carjacking, attempted carjacking, assault on a police officer, felony evasion, and numerous moving violations.

Officers also said Baca has committed similar crimes elsewhere in San Joaquin County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s