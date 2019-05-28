SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say a man had a medical emergency and died while in their custody early Tuesday morning.
Police said an officer observed a red truck run a stop sign on Glenrose Avenue at Plover Street around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday. The officer followed behind the truck to make a traffic stop, but the truck pulled into a nearby driveway in the 1800 block of Glenrose Avenue before it could be pulled over.
The officer approached the truck and found the driver already outside, standing next to the driver’s side door. The driver reportedly indicated he did not have a driver’s license but handed an identification card to the officer.
As the officer ran a record check on the man, he saw the driver collapse and fall to the ground, reportedly having a medical emergency.
READ ALSO: Investigators: Infant Found Dead In Bellflower Died In Sacramento; Father Missing, Considered Person Of Interest
The Sacramento Fire Department and additional officers responded to the scene to provide medical assistance. Firefighters took over CPR and transported the man to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said the driver was pronounced deceased.
Because the driver had a medical emergency while being detained by police, the department is conducting a death in custody investigation.
The cause of death and identity of the driver will be released by the Coroner’s office.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443 – HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.