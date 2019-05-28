



— A baby was dumped near a dumpster and investigators are now on a manhunt to find the girl’s father.

“She was a perfect baby. She was a good baby and she doesn’t deserve that,” said her mother, Karla Alvarado.

Alvarado is distraught after hearing her eight-month-old, Alexia Rose, died. She believes it happened at the hands of the father, Alexander Echeverria.

“Even if it was an accident, he didn’t do things right. He shouldn’t have left her behind, she’s not trash. My baby is not trash,” she said.

Alvarado got the phone call Monday night from an investigator in Southern California.

“He tells me they had found a dead baby and I knew it was her because it was her blanket, it was her car seat,” Alvarado said.

Now the search is on for 22-year-old Alexander Echeverria who may have fled to Mexico.

“When he was reported missing, there was some comments made by the reporting person that he was potentially suicidal based on statements that he made recently. So, that would put him at an at-risk category for our agency,” said Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Swipe to see pictures of Baby Alexia

Alvarado says she went to work Sunday and Echeverria watched their daughter. She said the death may have been an accident.

“He threw her in the air and she fell and she wasn’t waking up, so he got scared,” she said.

The couple had been living at a home in South Sacramento. Neighbors were shocked by the news.

“It makes me feel really sad because it’s a child and all,” said Miss Green, who has lived there for 10 years.

Alvarado said she never thought her child’s father would be capable of something like this, but says domestic violence was present in their relationship.

“He would choke me he would grab me by the hair and drag me around the room or slam me on the wall,” she said.

She said when Echeverria has been in trouble with the law, Echeverria runs.

“He doesn’t face his problems, but this isn’t a game. This is my baby and he needs to face the consequences if he did this on purpose,” she said. “I want to know what happened to her. I think I deserve to know.”

Investigators are looking into how baby Alexia died. They’re also asking for the public’s help finding Echeverria.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexander Echeverria is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward by providing information leading to the arrest of this suspect through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

Authorities are looking for a grey 2014 Volkswagon Jetta with the license plate 7FFT866.